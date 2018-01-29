Six Nations 2018: Wales assessing fitness of wing George North

George North is being considered for Saturday's match with Scotland while Liam Williams seems likely to miss out

2018 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: 3 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are assessing the fitness of wing George North ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland.

North withdrew from Northampton's Anglo-Welsh Cup match at Sale on Saturday and has played just twice since October due to knee troubles.

Wales already have eight front-line players missing through injury.

"We'll assess George today ... and hopefully he'll be involved for selection this week," assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on the WRU website.

Jenkins added that number eight Taulupe Faletau, fly-half Dan Biggar and back Liam Williams are all undergoing rehabilitation on injuries.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: 'Pick as many Scarlets as you can' - Gwyn Jones tells Gatland

Faletau and Biggar are both already ruled out of the opening matches while Williams' abdominal injury seems likely to rule him out of the opening match.

North suffered a knee injury in Saints' 57-13 defeat by Saracens in October 2017 and has only made two appearances as a replacement since.

The 25-year-old missed Wales' autumn internationals with injury.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb, centre Jonathan Davies and flankers Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate - all Lions - are already ruled out for the whole of the tournament.

Second-row Jake Ball is also likely to miss every game, fly-half Dan Biggar is out for three matches and Bath duo Rhys Priestland and Taulupe Faletau both miss at least the opening two games.

Scotland also have a long injury list with second row Richie Gray the latest forward ruled out.

In the front row hookers Ross Ford, Fraser Brown and props Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson are all injured.

Tight-head Simon Berghan is banned for the Cardiff encounter.

Wales announce their team at midday on Tuesday, 30 January.