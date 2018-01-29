Santiago Cordero: Exeter bring in Argentina back until end of season

Santiago Cordero has scored 12 tries in 33 games for Argentina - his last coming against England in their autumn international clash in 2016

Exeter have signed Argentina back Santiago Cordero from Super Rugby side Jaguares until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or full-back, will provide cover with Jack Nowell, James Short, Henry Slade, Michele Campagnaro and Max Bodilly all struggling with injuries.

Cordero, who could make his debut in Saturday's Anglo-Welsh Cup game against Saracens, played in the 2015 World Cup.

He has been with his country's sole Super Rugby side since 2016.

"If good players become available, sometimes they can be the guys who can ignite a bit of sparkle into a side," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"Santiago was available, he's ready to go, ready to play, so there were lots of things that added up for us.

"There was also real value in getting here as soon as possible, so now he's here, he's fully registered, he's available for this weekend, we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring."

Cordero, who was linked with Leicester Tigers earlier this month, is the first Argentine player to join the Chiefs since Gonzalo Camacho left the club in the summer of 2013.

"Santiago is a little bit like Gonzalo, but what we see is a player who offers a real attacking threat," added Baxter.

"Looking at his games, you can see he is a dangerous player and someone who can give us real momentum in attack. What we have to do as a club is create a platform for him to show his best qualities."