Chris Morgan: Cornish Pirates must examine reasons for Rotherham loss

Cornish Pirates have not won a league game since 3 December

Cornish Pirates captain Chris Morgan says the team must examine why they failed to take first-half chances in their 27-24 loss at Rotherham.

The Titans led 21-10 at half-time. before tries by Morgan and Tom Duncan saw the Pirates go ahead.

But two late penalties saw bottom side Rotherham claim the four points.

"I'm bitterly disappointed that we put ourselves in a commanding position to win that game and we let it slip at the final go," Morgan told BBC Cornwall.

"We've got to look at why that happened and really we're paying the price for the amount of pressure we put them under in the first half and didn't convert (into) any points."

Rotherham had failed to win any of their previous 13 Championship games this season, but had been victorious in both of the British and Irish Cup ties they had played prior to facing the Pirates.

"We need to look at our composure in the top end," added Pirates coach Alan Paver.

"I think there's a couple of opportunities that we gave away, not necessarily try-scoring opportunities, but opportunities to create pressure, especially 10 metres outside of their tryline."