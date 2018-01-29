BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: New faces can inspire Wales, says Carys Phillips
New faces can inspire Wales in women's Six Nations
Captain Carys Phillips says the introduction of new players to the squad can inspire Wales in the women's 2018 Six Nations.
Wales' campaign starts against Scotland on Friday, 2 December at Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay (18:00 GMT).
