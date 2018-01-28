Uruguay take lead over Canada to move closer to Wales World Cup showdown

Canada coach Kingsley Jones' former sides include Dragons, Sale and Russia

Uruguay beat Canada 38-29 in the first leg of their 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifying match in Vancouver.

The two sides meet again in Montevideo on 3 February, with the aggregate score winner joining Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia in Pool D in Japan.

The result was a blow for Canada coach Kingsley Jones, the former Wales captain.

"They won the collisions," Jones said. "Our line speed wasn't what we wanted, particularly in the first half."

The loser between Canada and Uruguay will have a last chance to reach the World Cup at a round-robin repechage tournament, with one place on offer.

That will involve four teams who failed to qualify from the world regional groups.