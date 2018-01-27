WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

27 January, 2018

TWO EAST

Caldicot 17 - 12 Abercarn

Cwmbran 36 - 11 Garndiffaith

Nantyglo 10 - 17 Hartridge

Pill Harriers 7 - 30 Blackwood

Senghenydd P - P Ynysddu

Talywain P - P Caerphilly

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 13 - 15 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Barry P - P Cardiff Quins

Gilfach Goch P - P Abercynon

Llanishen P - P St Peters

Llantwit Fardre 11 - 25 Cilfynydd

Penarth P - P Cambrian Welfare

TWO NORTH

Bangor 27 - 20 COBRA

Newtown 0 - 64 CR Dinbich

Rhyl 26 - 3 Llangollen

Shotton Steel 45 - 7 Llanidloes

Wrexham 55 - 5 Welshpool

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Cwmavon P - P Nantyffyllon

Maesteg Celtic P - P Nantymoel

Morriston P - P Brynamman

Penlan P - P Builth Wells

Taibach P - P Cwmgors

Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed

TWO WEST

Llanybydder P - P Carmarthen Athletic

Loughor P - P St Clears

Mumbles P - P Pontyberem

Pontarddulais P - P Amman United

Tumble P - P Fishguard & Goodwick

Yr Hendy P - P Whitland

THREE NORTH

CR Dinbach II 3 - 32 Pwllheli II

Flint 44 - 0 Benllech

Menai Bridge 12 - 36 Machynlleth

Mold II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Nant Conwy II 33 - 5 Holyhead

THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 14 - 17 Abergavenny

Blackwood Stars P - P Monmouth

Fleur De Lys 10 - 25 Machen

Oakdale P - P Newport HSOB

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Usk

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Chepstow

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi 32 - 14 Treharris

Cefn Coed 17 - 10 Llandaff

Gwernyfed 24 - 16 Fairwater

Llandaff North 0 - 36 Pontyclun

Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig

Taffs Well 20 - 14 Pentyrch

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 27 - 21 Glais

Abercrave P - P Birchgrove

Bridgend Sports P - P Bryncoch

Briton Ferry P - P Porthcawl

Pyle 26 - 5 Neath Athletic

Swansea Uplands P - P Pontycymmer

THREE WEST A

Cardigan P - P Neyland

Llangwm 12 - 34 Milford Haven

Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Laugharne

St Davids 22 - 71 Pembroke

Tregaron 21 - 17 Haverfordwest

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 21 - 15 New Tredegar

Hafodyrynys P - P Rhymney

Llanhilleth P - P Blaina

Markham 15 - 7 Brynithel

St Julians HSOB 5 - 41 Deri

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cowbridge P - P Tonyrefail

Ferndale P - P Treherbert

Hirwaun P - P Llantwit Major

Tylorstown P - P Caerau Ely

Wattstown 24 - 5 Old Penarthians

Ynysowen 12 - 5 Canton

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Crynant

Bryncethin P - P Vardre

Cefn Cribbwr 5 - 10 Banwen

Glyncorrwg P - P Ogmore Vale

Pontrhydyfen P - P Baglan

Tonmawr 19 - 0 Rhigos

THREE WEST B

Betws P - P Bynea

Burry Port P - P Llangadog

Llandeilo P - P Lampeter Town

Llandybie P - P Nantgaredig

Penygroes P - P New Dock Stars

Trimsaran P - P Penybanc

THREE EAST C

Crumlin P - P New Panteg

Malpas 19 - 5 Beaufort

Trefil 10 - 8 Crickhowell

West Mon 10 - 15 Whiteheads

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 3 - 16 Glyncoch

Cardiff Internationals 7 - 24 Llanrumney

Llandrindod Wells 5 - 29 St Albans

Sully View 38 - 14 Cathays

Whitchurch P - P Brackla

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cefneithin P - P Tonna

Cwmllynfell P - P Fall Bay

Cwmtwrch P - P Ferryside

Furnace United P - P South Gower

Pontardawe P - P Panyffynnon

Pontyates 38 - 22 Cwmgwrach

THREE EAST D

Abersychan Alexanders 19 - 7 Tref y Clawdd

Bettws 5 - 20 Hollybush

Newport Saracens P - P Rhayader

Pontllanfraith 31 - 0 Old Tylerian

