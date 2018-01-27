WRU National League & Cup results
27 January, 2018
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Caldicot 17 - 12 Abercarn
Cwmbran 36 - 11 Garndiffaith
Nantyglo 10 - 17 Hartridge
Pill Harriers 7 - 30 Blackwood
Senghenydd P - P Ynysddu
Talywain P - P Caerphilly
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 13 - 15 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Barry P - P Cardiff Quins
Gilfach Goch P - P Abercynon
Llanishen P - P St Peters
Llantwit Fardre 11 - 25 Cilfynydd
Penarth P - P Cambrian Welfare
TWO NORTH
Bangor 27 - 20 COBRA
Newtown 0 - 64 CR Dinbich
Rhyl 26 - 3 Llangollen
Shotton Steel 45 - 7 Llanidloes
Wrexham 55 - 5 Welshpool
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Cwmavon P - P Nantyffyllon
Maesteg Celtic P - P Nantymoel
Morriston P - P Brynamman
Penlan P - P Builth Wells
Taibach P - P Cwmgors
Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed
TWO WEST
Llanybydder P - P Carmarthen Athletic
Loughor P - P St Clears
Mumbles P - P Pontyberem
Pontarddulais P - P Amman United
Tumble P - P Fishguard & Goodwick
Yr Hendy P - P Whitland
THREE NORTH
CR Dinbach II 3 - 32 Pwllheli II
Flint 44 - 0 Benllech
Menai Bridge 12 - 36 Machynlleth
Mold II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Nant Conwy II 33 - 5 Holyhead
THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 14 - 17 Abergavenny
Blackwood Stars P - P Monmouth
Fleur De Lys 10 - 25 Machen
Oakdale P - P Newport HSOB
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Usk
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Chepstow
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi 32 - 14 Treharris
Cefn Coed 17 - 10 Llandaff
Gwernyfed 24 - 16 Fairwater
Llandaff North 0 - 36 Pontyclun
Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig
Taffs Well 20 - 14 Pentyrch
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 27 - 21 Glais
Abercrave P - P Birchgrove
Bridgend Sports P - P Bryncoch
Briton Ferry P - P Porthcawl
Pyle 26 - 5 Neath Athletic
Swansea Uplands P - P Pontycymmer
THREE WEST A
Cardigan P - P Neyland
Llangwm 12 - 34 Milford Haven
Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Laugharne
St Davids 22 - 71 Pembroke
Tregaron 21 - 17 Haverfordwest
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 21 - 15 New Tredegar
Hafodyrynys P - P Rhymney
Llanhilleth P - P Blaina
Markham 15 - 7 Brynithel
St Julians HSOB 5 - 41 Deri
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cowbridge P - P Tonyrefail
Ferndale P - P Treherbert
Hirwaun P - P Llantwit Major
Tylorstown P - P Caerau Ely
Wattstown 24 - 5 Old Penarthians
Ynysowen 12 - 5 Canton
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Crynant
Bryncethin P - P Vardre
Cefn Cribbwr 5 - 10 Banwen
Glyncorrwg P - P Ogmore Vale
Pontrhydyfen P - P Baglan
Tonmawr 19 - 0 Rhigos
THREE WEST B
Betws P - P Bynea
Burry Port P - P Llangadog
Llandeilo P - P Lampeter Town
Llandybie P - P Nantgaredig
Penygroes P - P New Dock Stars
Trimsaran P - P Penybanc
THREE EAST C
Crumlin P - P New Panteg
Malpas 19 - 5 Beaufort
Trefil 10 - 8 Crickhowell
West Mon 10 - 15 Whiteheads
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 3 - 16 Glyncoch
Cardiff Internationals 7 - 24 Llanrumney
Llandrindod Wells 5 - 29 St Albans
Sully View 38 - 14 Cathays
Whitchurch P - P Brackla
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cefneithin P - P Tonna
Cwmllynfell P - P Fall Bay
Cwmtwrch P - P Ferryside
Furnace United P - P South Gower
Pontardawe P - P Panyffynnon
Pontyates 38 - 22 Cwmgwrach
THREE EAST D
Abersychan Alexanders 19 - 7 Tref y Clawdd
Bettws 5 - 20 Hollybush
Newport Saracens P - P Rhayader
Pontllanfraith 31 - 0 Old Tylerian