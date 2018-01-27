Anglo-Welsh Cup: Beaten Welsh regions to make exit

Harrison Keddie scored the game's opening try as Dragons lost at Saracen

Welsh rugby will not have any teams in the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-finals after all four regions lost their third-round games to lie bottom of their pools.

Harlequins trounced Scarlets 35-7 at the Stoop, ex-Cardiff Blues back-rower Luke Hamilton was a Leicester Tigers try-scorer in their home 24-12 win over Blues.

Dragons went down 40-21 at Saracens while Ospreys lost 34-20 at Gloucester.

Wales squad wing Josh Adams scored two tries as Worcester beat Exeter 31-21.

Star Wales wing George North withdrew before Northampton won 24-20 at Sale.

The final round of Anglo-Welsh pool games takes place on Friday, 2 February, the eve of the 2018 Six Nations kicking off.

The Pool winners will go through to the semi-finals.