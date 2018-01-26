Levi Douglas: Bath Rugby lock signs contract extension

Levi Douglas looks on during an Anglo-Welsh Cup game against Leicester
Levi Douglas made his Bath debut against Worcester in December 2015

Bath lock Levi Douglas has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the Premiership club.

Douglas, 22, joined Bath from French side Oyonnax in 2015 and has since made 15 first-team appearances for the club in all competitions.

"As a young player, it's a great club to be at," he told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how much I can progress over the next two years and competing for a regular place in the team."

