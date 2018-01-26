George North to start for Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks

George North runs into strong France defence during Wales' Six Nations match in Paris in 2017
Goege North's latest game for Wales was against France in March 2017

Wales wing George North will make his first start for Northampton Saints since October against Sale in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

His inclusion is good news for Wales coach Warren Gatland who is has an injury crisis eight days before the start of the Six Nations championship.

Wales have eight players ruled out of their opening game against Scotland.

North has recovered from a knee injury and was a second-half substitute in Saints' 57-13 defeat by Saracens.

More to follow.

