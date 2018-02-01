BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Gatland's reign been 'good 10 years' says Jonathan Davies
'It's been a good 10 years for Wales'
Centre Jonathan Davies says Warren Gatland has instilled belief and expectation into the Wales team.
Gatland first led Wales against England on 2 February 2008, and Davies - who has played all his international career under the New Zealander's coaching teams - says it has been a good decade for Welsh rugby.
