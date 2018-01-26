BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Jonathan 'Fox' Davies talks about his brother 'Cubby's' call-up

Six Nations: 'Foxy' on little brother 'Cubby'

Injured Wales centre Jonathan Davies discusses his younger brother James' inclusion in the Wales squad for the Six Nations.

The elder Davies is nicknamed Fox because his parents ran a pub called the Fox and Hounds, so Olympic silver medallist James, being the younger, is "Cubby".

The hard work starts now, a proud elder sibling tells BBC Wales Sport's Gareth Rhys Owen.

