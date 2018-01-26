Jersey Reds change approach after British and Irish Cup progress

Jersey beat Hartpury in their last home game in the Championship before Christmas

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says making the knockout stages of British and Irish Cup has changed how the side will approach the rest of the season.

The islanders have a home quarter-final against Doncaster on 30 March and would host either Leinster 'A' or Munster 'A' if they make the semi-finals in April.

Jersey reached the final last season but were beaten by Munster 'A'.

"We probably look at our season slightly differently through the back end of the year," Biljon said.

The eighth-placed islanders are back in Championship action on Saturday as they host Richmond, who are level on points with them.

"We'll play this game, have a week off, then come in to three very tough games in Ealing, Bedford and Bristol," added Biljon.

"But at the same time we'll probably run training slightly differently, preparing our players for the back end of the season and that run-in through the back end of the year, that's including our league campaign and our British and Irish Cup games.

"A fair bit of planning's gone into it behind the scenes in how we will adapt training and prepare so that we're peaking at the business end of the season."