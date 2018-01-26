Six Nations: Martin Johnson and Sam Warburton join BBC pundit team

Martin Johnson won five Six Nations titles as an England international

2018 Six Nations Dates: 3 February - 17 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

World Cup-winning England captain Martin Johnson and Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton will join the BBC's pundits for the 2018 Six Nations.

BBC Sport will bring live TV coverage of eight games, with live commentary of every home nations game on Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, and online.

The championship kicks off on 3 February with a live double bill of Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland.

"The Six Nations is a tournament very close to my heart," said Johnson.

"It has provided me with some incredible memories during my rugby career."

Wales captain Warburton, ruled out of the Six Nations following knee surgery, added: "While I'll miss being out there on the pitch it's great to still be involved in this incredible tournament."

In addition to the BBC One coverage - led by John Inverdale and Gabby Logan - BBC Sport will also live stream eight live TV games online to desktops, tablets, mobiles and Connected TVs, with audiences also able to watch live on BBC iPlayer or via the Red Button.

The BBC Live pages will cover every minute of every match day with live text commentary, video streams, clips, stats and social media content.

Fans will be able to sign up for push alerts and use the My Sport service via the BBC Sport app for a more personalised offer.