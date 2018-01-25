BBC Sport - Wales prop Leon Brown reflects on his concussion absence
Leon Brown reflects on concussion absence
- From the section Welsh Rugby
After winning his first international cap last autumn, Leon Brown's experience in a Wales shirt was short-lived after he suffered concussion during the third test against the All Blacks.
As he nears the end of his rehabilitation, the 21 year old is aiming to be back in action for his region against Glasgow at Rodney Parade in a fortnight.
Featured hyper for sport stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired