BBC Sport - Wales prop Leon Brown reflects on his concussion absence

Leon Brown reflects on concussion absence

After winning his first international cap last autumn, Leon Brown's experience in a Wales shirt was short-lived after he suffered concussion during the third test against the All Blacks.

As he nears the end of his rehabilitation, the 21 year old is aiming to be back in action for his region against Glasgow at Rodney Parade in a fortnight.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired