Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb out of Six Nations

Rhys Webb toured New Zealand with the 2017 British and Irish Lions, playing in two Tests

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been ruled out of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

The omission of the 31-times capped Webb adds to Wales' already lengthy injury list.

Head coach Warren Gatland has nine front-line players missing for the opening match against Scotland on 3 February and major doubts over at least three others.

Cardiff Blues' uncapped Tomos Williams has been added to the squad.

Webb, who leaves Ospreys to join Toulon at the end of the season, will be assessed to establish what treatment he requires.

He is the fourth Welsh player to be ruled out of the tournament after Lions back-rows Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate and centre Jonathan Davies, while Scarlets lock Jake Ball (shoulder) is also likely to miss the whole of the tournament.

First-choice fly-half Dan Biggar is set to miss the first three rounds after injuring a shoulder in last weekend's European Champions Cup loss to Clermont Auvergne.

Fellow fly-half Rhys Priestland is also out of most of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

Back Liam Williams has an abdominal injury and is a doubt for the opening game while wings George North and Hallam Amos plus Gloucester flanker Ross Moriarty have only just returned from injury.

Gatland has warned that Williams' injury could require surgery and rule him out of the tournament if it does not respond to treatment.

Tomos Williams joins Scarlets' duo Gareth Davies and Aled Davies as Warren Gatland's Six Nations scrum-half options.