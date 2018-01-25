Josh Bassett: Wasps wing signs new deal with Premiership club

Josh Bassett
Wasps back Josh Bassett is a former England Under-20 international

Wasps wing Josh Bassett has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old, who joined Wasps from Bedford Blues in April 2013, has scored six tries in 10 top-flight appearances this season.

"As his try-scoring record shows, he's been a real asset for the club since he arrived," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"At 25 there is still plenty of improvement potential in him."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired