Connacht captain John Muldoon to retire at end of season

John Muldoon captained Connacht to Pro12 success in 2016

Connacht coach John Muldoon has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on his professional career after making more than 300 appearances for his native province.

The highlight of his 17 years at the Sportsground was leading Connacht to an unlikely Pro12 success two years ago.

First capped by Ireland in 2009, his third and final cap came against the All Blacks the following year.

Muldoon made his Connacht debut in 2004 against Scottish side Border Reivers.

"I have been on an incredible journey but sadly all good things come to an end and for me that time is the end of this season," said the back-row forward.

"I have been honoured and humbled to wear the Connacht jersey and particularly to be given the opportunity to captain my home province.

"The Connacht supporters have also been incredible throughout my career and have made the Sportsground a fortress where I have always been immensely proud to play and represent this fantastic province.

"I am determined to finish my career on a high and for the remainder of the season I will be doing everything in my power to bring further success to Connacht."