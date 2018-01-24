Six Nations: Wales captain Carys Phillips excited by stadium switch

Rowland Phillips, the Wales women's rugby coach, is Carys Phillips' father

Wales captain Carys Phillips says playing a Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium is a step forward.

The Welsh women will play two of their home matches in Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay and Italy as a curtain raiser for the men's match on 11 March.

Last season Wales played all their home matches at Cardiff Arms Park.

"I'm really looking forward to North Wales . . . but also getting the game against Italy at the Principality Stadium is incredible," she said.

"And it shows how far women's rugby has come and we're really looking forwards to it, even though it's the fourth game so it's a long way away."

Wales have included 10 uncapped players in their squad as they aim to improve on a disappointing fifth place in the 2017 tournament.

Phillips says the addition of fresh players will give impetus and freshness to the squad.

"I think the way we've prepped is making it even more exciting especially with bringing in 10 new caps this year, and ... coming off a back of, for us, a successful World Cup our confidence is high," she added.

It's definitely given us strength in depth, it's certainly picked up competition, no one is complacent within the squad now and I think that's only good for us in development when we're moving forward through the transition through the next four years for the next World Cup."