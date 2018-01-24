BBC Sport - We'll be physical and brutal in Italy - Jones
We'll be physical and brutal in Italy - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones describes the Six Nations as an "intense competition" and vows his players will be "physical and brutal" in their opening match in Italy on 4 February.
