We'll be physical and brutal in Italy - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones describes the Six Nations as an "intense competition" and vows his players will be "physical and brutal" in their opening match in Italy on 4 February.

READ MORE: Robshaw & Brown could miss England's game with Italy

