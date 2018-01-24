BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: You can look too much into injuries, says Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones

You can look too much into injuries - Jones

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says that neither his team nor Scotland will read too much into their injury absences when they meet in the Six Nations opener in Cardiff on 3 February.

British and Irish Lions back Liam Williams and fly-half Dan Biggar became Wales' latest casualties this week for the tournament, while Scotland have been weakened in the front row.

Jones was speaking to BBC Wales Scrum V presenter Ross Harries at the official launch of the 2018 Six Nations.

