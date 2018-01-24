Chris Wyles: Saracens and USA winger to retire

Chris Wyles (centre) helped Saracens to win back-to-back European Champions Cup trophies in May last year

Saracens winger Chris Wyles will retire from rugby union at the end of the 2017-18 Premiership season.

The 34-year-old USA international has scored 67 tries in 243 appearances for Sarries during 10 years with the north London club.

Wyles has helped Saracens to win three Premiership titles and the European Champions Cup twice.

"There was an opportunity to continue but it feels like now is the perfect time to step away from rugby," he said.

Wyles, who had spells with Nottingham and Northampton Saints before joining Saracens in 2008, is set to concentrate on his business interests after his retirement.

He has won 54 international caps, played at three World Cups and the rugby sevens tournament at the 2016 Olympics, and also had a spell as USA captain.

"It's been an incredibly tough decision to make," he added. "While it's going to be hard moving on from rugby, the support Saracens have given me means the transition will hopefully be a smooth one."