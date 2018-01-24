Worcester Warriors: Premiership club loses three more players to injuries

Perry Humphreys has scored six tries in 14 games for Worcester Warriors this season

Worcester lock Pierce Phillips, wing Perry Humphreys and scrum-half Michael Dowsett will all be out for several weeks because of injuries.

Phillips, 25, will miss six to 10 weeks with an ankle injury, while Humphreys, 23, will be out for a similar period after damaging a medial knee ligament.

Dowsett, 25, will be out for up to four weeks with a hand problem.

Warriors are now missing 13 players to injury for their Anglo-Welsh Cup game against Exeter on Saturday.