Six Nations 2018: Chris Robshaw & Mike Brown could miss England's game with Italy

Brown (left) and Robshaw (centre) featured in England's last fixture against Samoa in November

Flanker Chris Robshaw and full-back Mike Brown are doubts for England's Six Nations opener against Italy.

Robshaw, 31, has a back injury, while his Harlequins team-mate Brown, 32, is hampered by blurred vision, taking England's injury list to 15 players.

Head coach Eddie Jones said the pair were both "borderline" to take part in the tournament opener on 4 February.

On Tuesday, Harlequins tight-head Kyle Sinckler withdrew through injury and was replaced by Bath's Henry Thomas.

"Robshaw has spent a lot of time in the pool, but he's borderline to play rugby. Brown is doing light skills but he's borderline too," said Jones on Wednesday.

England have won all 23 meetings with Italy and will be strong favourites to maintain their 100% record when they launch their bid for a third Six Nations title in a row.

Brown, who has played 64 times for his country, scored a try in England's last outing, November's 48-14 win over Samoa at Twickenham.

Former captain Robshaw also played the entire 80 minutes in that game, which was his 59th cap.