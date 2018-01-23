Zane Kirchner: Full-back to make his return for Dragons

Kirchner

South African full-back Zane Kirchner will make his return from injury for the Dragons against Saracens in Saturday's Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

Kirchner, who has 31 caps for the Springboks, has played just three games since joining from Leinster last year.

The 33-year-old damaged a shoulder against Connacht in mid September.

Former Wales under-20 Harrison Keddie, who signed a new contract this month, also returns from an injury he suffered in the same game as Kirchner.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired