Six Nations 2018: Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler leaves England training camp
England have suffered another injury blow before the Six Nations with Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler forced to leave their training camp.
The 24-year-old, a late withdrawal from his club's Champions Cup defeat on Sunday, arrived in Portugal on Monday with a possible hamstring strain.
"Kyle will undergo further assessment and treatment with his club this week," a statement read.
Sinckler will be replaced at the training camp by Bath's Henry Thomas.
Eddie Jones' side, who travel to Italy for their first game on Sunday, 4 February, have now got 13 players on their injury list ahead of the Six Nations.
England have been most badly hit at loose-head prop, where they are missing the suspended Joe Marler and injured trio Matt Mullan, Ellis Genge and Beno Obano for at least part of the tournament.
|England's injury list
|Forwards: Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Nathan Hughes, Matt Mullan, Beno Obano, Kyle Sinckler, Will Spencer, Billy Vunipola.
|Backs: Elliot Daly, Piers Francis, Semesa Rokoduguni, Henry Slade. (Ben Te'o is returning to fitness with England but has not played since October)