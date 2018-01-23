Rugby World Cup 2019: Heavy workload could cost England, says Matt Dawson

Elliot Daly played for Wasps in the Premiership final before featuring for the British and Irish Lions 11 days later

The heavy workload on England's top players could cost them dearly at next year's Rugby World Cup, according to World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

A number of England internationals have featured regularly for their clubs this season following an arduous Lions tour to New Zealand last summer.

And Dawson says the amount of rugby being played by some England stars is an "ongoing issue".

"I fear for this England side going forward to the World Cup," he said.

"It's been the same for many, many years," Dawson told BBC Radio 5 live.

Statistics reveal that out of the players who went on the Lions tour, the average English player has played more domestic minutes so far this season than his Irish, Welsh or Scottish counterparts.

But while the Irish Rugby Union centrally contract their players and are able to control their workloads, the English players are paid and managed primarily by their clubs, who are entitled to manage them as they see fit.

"It's an ongoing issue that is yet to be solved when it comes to the English domestic game," added former England captain Dawson, who won 77 caps and the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Matt Dawson was part of England's 2003 World Cup squad that defeated Australia to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy

"It's game after game after game. Domestically the standard is so superbly high, then they go into Europe - the games are back to back - then all of a sudden they are into the Six Nations.

"It goes on an on and on. To see what some of these England players have done off the back of a Lions tour and the previous season, I just fear.

"Compare to the Irish team who will have two- or three-week breaks so the players can get down-time.

"The quality of life as an [Irish] rugby player is significantly better than an England player."

The powerbrokers of English rugby will meet at Twickenham on Thursday with crucial issues such as the season structure up for discussion.

The clubs and players' union are currently at loggerheads over how the calendar will look from the 2019-2020 season, with the clubs hoping to extend the campaign to limit overlaps with the international game.

But while the parties are understood to be closer than previously, a source has told the BBC there is still "some way to go" before a resolution is reached.