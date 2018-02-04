BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Maro Itoje explains magnitude of an England call-up
Maro Itoje: England debut was 'very special moment'
- From the section Rugby Union
Maro Itoje describes making his international debut for England as a "very special moment" and reveals he was actually in bed when coach Eddie Jones called to say he had been selected for the squad.
