BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Maro Itoje explains magnitude of an England call-up

Maro Itoje: England debut was 'very special moment'

Maro Itoje describes making his international debut for England as a "very special moment" and reveals he was actually in bed when coach Eddie Jones called to say he had been selected for the squad.

