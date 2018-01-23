Scott Lawson: Hooker was always hopeful of Scotland recall

Scott Lawson could win his first cap since 2014

Scott Lawson never gave up hope of an international recall despite a three-year absence from the Scotland team.

The Newcastle Falcons hooker, 36, has not played a Test since November 2014, but is in Scotland's Six Nations squad after a spate of front-row injuries.

And he is in no doubt he can still operate at the top level.

"I've been selected because my performances for Newcastle have been deemed good enough to play international rugby," Lawson said.

"I'm expected to help the group grow, help individuals within the group get better, and everyone can help do that in different ways.

"Guys who are here for a first cap can do it with enthusiasm and new ideas they can bring. I'll be looking to call on all the experience I've had over the years. We can all learn something from each other."

With Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner expected to miss the entire tournament with a knee injury, Lawson may well add to his tally of 46 caps when Scotland take on Wales in the tournament opener in Cardiff on 3 February.

'You always hold out hope'

Despite his lengthy absence from the national set-up, the former Gloucester man never believed his Test days were over.

"You always keep an eye on things," he explained. "Playing at Newcastle, playing in the Premiership in a very successful team, you're always working hard and trying to play at as high a level as possible.

"You're aware of what's going on, the situation with obviously a couple of key figures from the past couple of years being injured.

"You always hold out hope - and hope the performances you've put in over the past 12 months, two-three years have been noted. That was the most pleasing thing for me - yes, you've been playing well and yes, you've been selected again.

"Anyone who has ever been involved in Test rugby, you always look out for the squads. You're competitive and if you keep playing and pulling on that professional jersey, you'll always want to play for Scotland."

Lawson playing for Scotland in 2014

Lawson believes the Scotland team have improved considerably since his last involvement.

"Results speak for themselves from the autumn," said Lawson, who made his Scotland debut against Romania in Bucharest in June 2005.

"What Vern [Cotter] did, I was involved briefly with Vern, he moved the team forward and Gregor [Townsend] and the new coaching team have taken that to a different level.

"There's some familiar faces, and some new players as well. For me personally, I'm just delighted to be involved at such an exciting time for everyone.

"You get excited about the development of the team. Even when you're not selected you still have dialogue with coaches and while you're disappointed, you have work-ons and improvements.

"You're a proud Scotsman and passionate about your country. What the team did in the autumn [beating Samoa and Australia], watching that, and now to have an opportunity to be fully involved, that is just brilliant."