Gloucester: Ollie Thorley and Freddie Clarke sign new deals with Cherry and Whites

Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley ran in four tries in the 69-12 European Challenge Cup win over Zebre in December

Gloucester pair Ollie Thorley and Freddie Clarke have both signed undisclosed-length contracts with the Premiership club.

Winger Thorley, 21, is the Cherry and Whites' leading try scorer this season, having crossed the line nine times.

He was the youngest player to play for the club in the professional era when he made his debut at 17 in 2013.

Back row forward Clarke, 25, was on a deal taking him to the end of this season, but has now signed for longer.

Gloucester are fourth in the Premiership and have qualified for the last eight of the European Challenge Cup, looking to repeat their victory in 2015.