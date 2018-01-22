Ben Foden: Northampton Saints full-back says contract talks 'difficult'

Ben Foden ran 60m to score a try against Clermont earlier this month

Northampton Saints full-back Ben Foden says he may consider his options given a lack of contract talks with the club.

The 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but with no director of rugby in place, his future remains uncertain.

"The longer it goes on the more you become enticed to go and try different things or look elsewhere," said Foden.

"It's difficult to do at the moment because there's no-one there to do the negotiating and the contracts."

Former England international Foden, who won the last of his 32 caps in 2013, has spent 10 years with the Premiership side.

Alan Gaffney is heading up Northampton's coaching team for the rest of the campaign, with the club acknowledging they need to "move quickly" to appoint a permanent successor to Jim Mallinder.

"I always said that Northampton are the club for me, I wanted to finish my career here," Foden told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It's a bit difficult - I've got two young kids at home and a wife who's biting her fingernails wanting to know what's going on next year.

"Physically now I feel the best I've done for years, which is obviously strange because the older you get the more you're supposed to fall apart."

Meanwhile, South Africa flanker Heinrich Brussow has arrived at Franklin's Gardens after agreeing a deal in September.

He could make his debut when Saints visit Sale in the Anglo-Welsh Cup on Saturday.