Steve Tandy: Ospreys part company with head coach

Ospreys have parted company with head coach Steve Tandy after six years.

Tandy, 38, replaced Sean Holley in February 2012 and led the Ospreys to the Pro 12 title later that season, the only silverware of his reign.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly," Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said.

"Steve has been an outstanding servant... however, we're aware that results have not been good enough this season and... a change is necessary."

At the start of this season Ospreys officials said Tandy would be in charge until at least 2020, but the team has struggled in the Pro14.

Ospreys are second from bottom in Conference A, with four wins from 13 games, and were knocked out of the European Champions Cup last weekend after a 24-7 loss away to Clermont Auvergne.

Tandy's backroom staff of Gruff Rees, Allan Clarke and Brad Davies remain with the Welsh region.

Backs coach Rees has already announced he would be leaving Ospreys at the end of the season after 13 years with the Swansea-based region.

Cardiff Blues backs and attacks coach Matt Sherratt has signed a three-year deal to replace Rees at the Liberty Stadium.