BBC Sport - Champions Cup: Peel apologises to fans as Ulster make European exit
Peel apologises to fans as Ulster make European exit
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel says "sorry" to the team's travelling fans following the defeat by Wasps which ends hopes of a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.
The Irish side started the day top of Pool 1 but they went down 26-7 in Coventry to finish third behind winners La Rochelle and Wasps.
