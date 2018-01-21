2018 Women's Six Nations warm-up: Wales 19-27 Ireland
Wales slipped to defeat against Ireland in Sunday's warm-up match for the 2018 Women's Six Nations.
Rowland Phillips' side held a 19-17 half-time advantage at Ystrad Mynach.
Ireland had led 12-0 but Carys Phillips started the Wales revival before Jessica Kavanagh-Williams claimed two tries, the second from halfway.
But Wales, who begin the Six Nations at home to Scotland in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 9 February, were kept scoreless after the break as Ireland dominated.