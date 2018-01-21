European Champions Cup: Munster v Castres delayed after heavy rain

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Four
Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
Coverage: Preview, live text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

The Champions Cup game between Munster and Castres at Thomond Park has been put back three hours because of heavy rain and now has a 16:00 GMT start.

The decision was made by referee Ben Whitehouse following a pitch inspection at the Limerick venue at 12:00.

Munster are top of Pool Four but need to win on Sunday to be assured of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Leicester host second-placed Racing 92 in the other pool game, which has a 13:00 kick-off.

