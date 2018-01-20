WRU National League results
13 January, 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 17 - 12 Caerphilly
Blackwood 20 - 24 Talywain
Caldicot 5 - 25 Cwmbran
Garndiffaith 17 - 22 Nantyglo
Hartridge 16 - 20 Senghenydd
Ynysddu 23 - 21 Pill Harriers
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 12 - 39 St Peters
Cambrian Welfare P - P Llantwit Fardre
Cardiff Quins P - P Aberdare
Cilfynydd 46 - 13 Llanishen
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 22 - 28 Penarth
Gilfach Goch P - P Barry
TWO NORTH
Abergele 15 - 0 Newtown
COBRA 18 - 6 Wrexham
CR Dinbich 57 - 7 Bangor
Llanidloes P - P Llangollen
Welshpool 17 - 5 Rhyl
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 44 - 10 Taibach
Builth Wells 3 - 10 Maesteg Celtic
Cwmavon 12 - 13 Penlan
Cwmgors 8 - 19 Ystradgynlais
Nantyffyllon P - P Pencoed
Nantymoel 27 - 15 Morriston
TWO WEST
Amman United 10 - 16 Tumble
Fishguard & Goodwick 7 - 17 Yr Hendy
Mumbles 15 - 23 Pontarddulais
Pontyberem 11 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic
St Clears 7 - 7 Llanybydder
Whitland P - P Loughor
THREE NORTH
Holyhead 33 - 10 CR Dinbach II
Machynlleth 19 - 0 Benllech
Mold II 0 - 70 Pwllheli II
Nant Conwy II 36 - 5 Flint
Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 45 Menai Bridge
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 8 - 3 Usk
Abertysswg 6 - 8 Monmouth
Blackwood Stars 10 - 24 Tredegar Ironsides
Chepstow 17 - 19 Oakdale
Machen 31 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale
Newport HSOB 27 - 8 Fleur De Lys
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 37 - 23 Old Illtydians
Fairwater 0 - 14 Abercwmboi
Llandaff 17 - 21 Treharris
Pentyrch 19 - 22 Gwernyfed
Penygraig 17 - 5 Llandaff North
Pontyclun 20 - 8 Taffs Well
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Birchgrove 27 - 7 Pyle
Bryncoch 31 - 19 Aberavon Green Stars
Glais 18 - 45 Abercrave
Pontycymmer 6 - 18 Neath Athletic
Porthcawl 21 - 0 Bridgend Sports
Swansea Uplands P - P Briton Ferry
THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 17 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 38 - 11 Cardigan
Milford Haven 10 - 8 Aberaeron
Neyland 5 - 3 Llangwm
St Davids 12 - 22 Tregaron
THREE EAST B
Brynithel 0 - 19 Blaina
Deri 15 - 6 Aberbargoed
Markham 46 - 0 Rogerstone
New Tredegar 23 - 22 Llanhilleth
St Julians HSOB 24 - 20 Rhymney
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 14 - 14 Cowbridge
Canton 27 - 0 Ferndale
Hirwaun 6 - 26 Tylorstown
Llantwit Major 0 - 6 Treherbert
Old Penarthians P - P Ynysowen
Tonyrefail P - P Wattstown
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan P - P Bryncethin
Banwen 0 - 6 Alltwen
Glyncorrwg 45 - 5 Crynant
Ogmore Vale 7 - 11 Pontrhydyfen
Rhigos 7 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr
Vardre 14 - 6 Tonmawr
THREE WEST B
Lampeter Town 11 - 5 Betws
Llandybie 17 - 12 Trimsaran
Llangadog 10 - 7 Llandeilo
Nantgaredig 5 - 20 Bynea
New Dock Stars 24 - 45 Burry Port
Penybanc P - P Penygroes
THREE EAST C
Crickhowell 19 - 19 Crumlin
Forgeside AAA - AAAA Trinant
New Panteg 33 - 5 West Mon
Tredegar 29 - 20 Beaufort
Whiteheads 55 - 5 Malpas
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cathays 24 - 15 Cardiff Saracens
Cardiff Internationals 26 - 25 Sully View
Llanrumney 45 - 5 Llandrindod Wells
St Albans 17 - 8 Whitchurch
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cefneithin P - P Cwmtwrch
Fall Bay 8 - 27 Furnace United
Ferryside 0 - 33 Pontardawe
Panyffynnon 12 - 31 Cwmllynfell
South Gower 32 - 3 Pontyates
Tonna 55 - 3 Cwmgwrach
THREE EAST D
Girling 20 - 10 Cwmcarn United
Old Tylerian 3 - 45 Hollybush
Rhayader P - P Bettws
Tref y Clawdd 0 - 15 Newport Saracens