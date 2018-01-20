Six Nations 2018: Dan Biggar injury worry for Wales

Dan Biggar receives treatment on the pitch at Clermont Auvergne

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is an injury worry as the Six Nations approaches after being injured in Ospreys' defeat at Clermont Auvergne.

He took a blow late on to his shoulder in Ospreys' European Champions Cup exit before being replaced by Sam Davies.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said Biggar was "with the medics", but "didn't know" the severity of it.

Wales have already lost Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland for most of the Six Nations.

Scarlets' Rhys Patchell, Gareth Anscombe of Cardiff Blues and Gloucester's Owen Williams are the other Wales squad stand-offs.

Wales' 2018 campaign begins against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February.