Glasgow Warriors 28-21 Exeter Chiefs: Dave Rennie hails Glasgow fitness

Tommy Seymour scored a tremendous long-range try in Glasgow's win over Exeter

Dave Rennie hailed the conditioning of his Glasgow Warriors side after a high-octane European Champions Cup triumph over Exeter Chiefs.

Warriors were under pressure for much of the first half, losing Scotland duo George Turner and Alex Dunbar to respective knee and head injures.

But they scored three tries in a blistering second 40 minutes, running out 28-21 victors.

"We're a fit side, we saw that today," head coach Rennie said.

"And, when you consider we lost George Turner early, Alex Dunbar early and Matt Smith before half-time, it meant our resources were a little bit thin going into the end of the game.

"So it's testimony to the conditioning of the boys."

The win was Glasgow's first in six Champions Cup outings, coming too late for the club to match last year's maiden quarter-final appearance.

After Stuart Hogg's opening try, Warriors had precious little territory and possession until half-time, Sam Simmonds crossing to level the scores at the break.

A penalty try, followed by two breathtaking long-range efforts from Tommy Seymour and Matt Fagerson, moved Glasgow 28-7 ahead, with Don Armand, then Ian Whitten, touching down for Chiefs late on.

"We had about 30% territory and possession first-half, made a lot of tackles and just couldn't seem to get our hands on the ball," Rennie reflected.

"But it was a great effort and brilliant to turn the screws after half-time. Exeter were probably thinking we'd made a lot of tackles and we'd tire, but it was a great response and we managed to hang on in the end.

"We did talk about trying to play to the width and potentially kick from there when we're exiting.

"We had a couple of soft exits and gave them possession back. We know they'll drive and try and get a penalty and put you back in the corner.

"Some really good decisions made on the sideline to run and lots of support."

Hogg 'one of world's best'

Full-back Hogg, playing for the first time since November following injury, was instrumental in two of Warriors' second-half scores.

Winger Seymour also made his first appearance in 2018.

With the Six Nations beginning on 3 February, Glasgow's next outing comes six days later, when they travel to face Dragons on Pro14 duty.

Stuart Hogg ran in the opening try and had a hand in two others

"We got a little bit of firepower back today and it helped," Rennie said. "We've got a few more guys to come back over the coming weeks.

"It's good to go into a little bit of a break from our point of view with a win and a little bit of confidence.

"I thought they [Hogg and Seymour] were both great. Hoggy is so enthusiastic, his ability just to stress teams.

"It's his third game for us this year. Ruaridh Jackson's done a fantastic job, but Stuart Hogg's one of the best in the world and you saw why today."