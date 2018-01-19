European Challenge Cup: Connacht v Oyonnax (Sat)

Tiernan O'Halloran's try helped Connacht to claim a draw against Worcester Warriors in round five

European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Preview, live text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Connacht winger Matt Healy will win his 100th cap for the province on Saturday in their European Challenge Cup Pool Five match against Oyonnax on Saturday.

Healy has been recalled as one of three changes made by head coach Kieran Keane as Connacht aim to improve their ranking for the quarter-final draw.

Connacht are assured of a home quarter-final but are on course to be drawn against the fifth-ranked qualifiers.

Oyonnax are bottom of Pool Five and can no longer reach the last eight.

Healy missed Connacht's battling draw against Worcester at Sixways in round five, which secured the top spot in the pool with a game to spare, but his return to the starting side at the expense of Darragh Leader is an indication that the Irish province is intent on finishing the group campaign with another win.

In the only other change to the backline, Eoin Griffin replaces Tom Farrell as Bundee Aki's centre partner.

In the pack, Jarrad Butler drops out of the side as Naulia Dawai is selected at openside flanker and he is joined in the back row by Eoghan Masterson and captain John Muldoon.

Oyonnax have just one win so far from their five matches in Pool Five and have made 10 changes from their loss to Brive in round four last Saturday.

"We know Oyonnax are a physical outfit, they have serious players, and whatever side they send over, whether frontline or second, they are still registered players, and we have to deal with everything they throw at us", said Connacht assistant coach Nigel Carolan.

"We have a good record at home and we are looking forward to playing in front of a noisy crowd and our guys get a real kick from it - the last game was Ulster and that ended positively, and before that Brive, which was a polished performance and we expect that again on Saturday."

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, E Griffin, B Aki, M Healy; C Ronaldson, K Marmion; P McCabe, D Heffernan, C Carey; U Dillane, Q Roux; E Masterson, N Dawai, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: S Delahunt, D Coulson, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, J Connolly, C Blade, T Farrell, C Kelleher.

Oyonnax: A Muller; D Ikpefan, U Seuteni, R Hansell-Pune, T Giresse; A Fuertes, J Hall; K Vartanov, Q MacDonald, T Laclayat; G Fabbri, S Njewel; C Browning, B Taieb (capt), T Tauleigne.

Replacements: B Geledan, T Raynaud, I Mirtskhulava, S Kerry, J Audy, M Veau, J Lima, L Barba.