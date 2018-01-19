Six Nations 2018: Wales suffer Rhys Priestland blow

Rhys Priestland's last cap - his 50th - came for Wales against New Zealand in November, 2017

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland will miss most of Wales' 2018 Six Nations campaign because of a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old withdrew before Bath's European Champions Cup defeat by Scarlets on Friday, 12 January.

Wales say the injury is so severe he will remain with Bath to recover.

With Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Anscombe and Owen Williams also contenders for the Wales 10 jersey, Wales have not called up a replacement for Priestland.

A Wales statement said: "Following further assessments and consultation with a specialist it has been concluded that due to the severity of Rhys Priestland's hamstring injury, he will remain at Bath Rugby for ongoing rehabilitation and will not link up with the Wales squad on Monday morning.

"It is envisaged that the injury will preclude him from taking an active part for the majority of the Six Nations."

Wales' tournament kicks off against Scotland on Saturday, 3 February in Cardiff.