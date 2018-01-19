European Rugby Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs

Hogg has only played two games for Glasgow this season, and four in all, after shoulder and groin injuries

European Champions Cup Venue: Scotstoun Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will play his first game in two months when he returns for Glasgow in Saturday's Champions Cup pool match with Exeter.

Hogg has not played since facing New Zealand in November, injuring a groin muscle in the warm-up before Scotland's final autumn Test against Australia.

His return is one of seven changes, with five other Test players returning.

Exeter recall Phil Dollman at full-back, with Lachie Turner switching to wing and Ian Whitten to centre.

The English champions require a bonus-point victory at Scotstoun to stand a chance of securing one of the three best runners-up spots and qualifying for the quarter-finals.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 3 Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Leinster 5 5 0 0 153 79 3 23 Exeter 5 3 0 2 117 89 2 14 Montpellier 5 2 0 3 116 140 5 13 Glasgow 5 0 0 5 100 178 2 2

Should Exeter make it out of Pool Three, their testing reward might be an away quarter-final against Leinster, yet a last-eight place seemed out of reach for the Chiefs when they suffered back-to-back losses to the Irish heavyweights last month.

"The important thing is we have got to the last round of games with something to play for and something tangible to fight for," said Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter.

"That has rarely happened for us in the Champions Cup over the years. The last time it happened, we went through in some quite remarkable circumstances.

"We have to attack this weekend, almost not worry too much about things that are happening anywhere else and don't let things get too far out of our own hands, but go and put in a performance in that we can be proud of."

Glasgow, who have lost all five of their pool games to date, also welcome back Scotland internationals Tommy Seymour and Alex Dunbar, and Italy wing Leonardo Sarto, from injury in their final game before the Six Nations.

Fly-half Finn Russell and lock Jonny Gray also come into the side after being rested for last week's thumping by Leinster, while George Horne starts at scrum-half with Ali Price on the bench.

Adam Ashe is in line to make his 50th appearance for the club, starting in an unchanged back row.

Glasgow head Coach Dave Rennie said: "The guys coming back in is a massive boost. It's not easy to come straight back in and play so we're keen to get these guys on the park; they've got a pretty big international campaign coming up.

"There's a lot of firepower coming back in so we need to do the job up front to give those backs some ball.

"Our players really enjoy playing at home and it's great that it's set to be another sell-out. We want to give the crowd something to shout about."

Glasgow: S Hogg, T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar, Leonardo Sarto, F Russell, G Horne; J Bhatti, G Turner, S Halanukonuka, R Harley, J Gray (capt), M Fagerson, M Smith, A Ashe.

Replacements: G Stewart, A Allan, D Rae, G Peterson, C Fusaro, A Price, P Horne, L Jones.

Exeter: P Dollman; L Turner, H Slade, I Whitten, O Woodburn; G Steenson (capt), N White; B Moon, L Cowan-Dickie, H Williams, M Lees, J Hill, D Ewers, D Armand, S Simmonds.

Replacements: E Taione, M Low, T Francis, T Salmon, M Kvesic, W Chudley, J Simmonds, T Gilbert-Hendrickson.