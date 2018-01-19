European Rugby Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Harlequins

European Rugby Champions Cup
Venue: Stade Marcel DeflandreDate: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have made four changes for their final Champions Cup pool game against La Rochelle on Sunday, having already been eliminated.

England apprentice Marcus Smith starts at fly-half with James Lang moving into the centre in place of Jamie Roberts.

Ian Prior and Ross Chisholm come into the backs following injures to Mike Brown and Charlie Walker while Mat Luamanu is recalled into the back row.

John Kingston's side have only won one game in this year's competition.

Harlequins secured their first victory in this season's Champions Cup with a 33-28 comeback victory over Wasps last weekend.

La Rochelle, who sit second in Pool One, will win the group and qualify automatically for the quarter-finals if they win and Ulster fail to beat Wasps.

The French side have made just two changes to the side beaten by Ulster in the previous round.

Rene Ranger comes in on the wing for Gabriel Lacroix with Paul Jordaan replacing Geoffrey Doumayrou in the centre.

Champions Cup Pool One
TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstPoints diffBonus PtsPoints
Ulster54111259233117
La Rochelle530214011426416
Wasps521312811414412
Harlequins510499172-7337

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Ranger, Jordaan, Aguillon, Rattez; Sinzelle, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Eaton, Tanguy, Botia, Gourdon, Vito.

Replacements: Orioli, Kaulashvili, Boughanmi, Demotte, Sazy, Kerr-Barlow, Noble, Roudil.

Harlequins: Prior; R Chisholm, Alofa, Lang, Visser; Smith, Care; Boyce, Ward, Sinckler, Merrick, Glynn, J Chisholm, White, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, Matthews, Lamb, Lewis, Marchant, Morris.

