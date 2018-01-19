European Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v Edinburgh (Sat)

Darcy Graham also started at full-back in Edinburgh's Challenge Cup win over Krasny Yar

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Sport website

Edinburgh, already guaranteed a home European Challenge Cup quarter-final, make eight changes for their final pool match against Stade Francais in Paris.

Darcy Graham starts at full-back, Junior Rasolea comes into midfield, while scrum-half Nathan Fowles starts.

Cameron Fenton, Fraser McKenzie, Lewis Carmichael, Jamie Ritchie and Cornell du Preez all come into the pack.

The hosts make three changes with wing Djibril Camara, fly-half Shane Geraghty and prop Zurabi Zhvania all starting.

Romain Martial, Jules Plisson and Heinke van der Merwe drop out, with the latter on the bench and Jules Arias switching from left to right wing.

Five players named in Scotland's 40-man Six Nations squad - Mark Bennett, Fowles, Murray McCallum, Magnus Bradbury and Cornell du Preez - start the game, with lock Grant Gilchrist on the bench.

Blair Kinghorn, Stuart McInally, Ben Toolis and Hamish Watson are rested.

Viliame Mata joins Sam Hidalgo-Clyne among the Edinburgh replacements, having started in last week's dramatic 34-33 win over the same opponents at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We had a big win last weekend but we need to back that up. We've picked a good team and we're going out there to try and win.

"It'll be a good test for us mentally and physically and another experience for us that we need to get right."

Stade Francais: T Ensor, J Arias, W Vuidarvuwalu, J Danty, D Camara, S Geraghty, C McLeod; Z Zhvania, L Panis, P Alo- Emile, P Gabrillagues, A Flanquart (capt), M de Giovanni, M Ugena, S Macalou.

Replacements: C Burden, H van der Merwe, G Melikidze, S Cerqueira, S Parisse, A Coville, P Williams, J Yobo.

Edinburgh: D Graham, D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Rasolea, D van der Merwe, J van der Walt, N Fowles; R Sutherland, C Fenton, M McCallum, F McKenzie (capt), L Carmichael, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, C Du Preez.

Replacements: N Cochrane, K Bryce, M Shields, G Gilchrist, V Mata, S Hidalgo-Clyne, J Johnstone, D Fife.