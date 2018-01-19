Harvey Biljon: Reds boss 'positive' ahead of Yorkshire Carnegie match

Harvey Biljon led Jersey Reds to the final of last season's British & Irish Cup

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he is feeling 'positive' ahead of Saturday's pool match against Yorkshire Carnegie in the British & Irish Cup.

The Championship side have already qualified for the knockout stages having won all of their fixtures in the tournament this season.

"We go away to Yorkshire and we want to do our best to remain unbeaten through the pool stages," said Biljon.

"It will mean putting on a pretty good performance against a tough opponent."

He added: "We can take confidence out of the very good result in the B&I Cup we got (against Yorkshire in the reverse fixture)."

Despite a 100% record in the British & Irish Cup this season, Biljon's side remain in eighth place in the second tier..

"We probably let ourselves down in a couple of areas at home in the league campaign," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've learnt from that and are feeling pretty positive with the preparation and plan going into this weekend."