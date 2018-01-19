European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Bordeaux-Begles
|Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live online on the BBC Sport website.
Gavin Henson has his first Dragons start after three games as they host Bordeaux-Begles in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Henson's return is among four personnel and one positional Dragons changes.
Carl Meyer is in at full-back, Henson replaces Dorian Jones, James Sheekey returns at blind-side and Sam Hobbs takes over at loose-head prop.
Nothing rests on the encounter for Dragons, but head coach Bernard Jackman has called for a "cup final" effort.
However, they are up against a team targeting a quarter-final spot.
Bordeaux-Begles can qualify among the best-placed runners-up and will also bid for a back-to-back double over Dragons, who they beat 36-28 last weekend in France.
Dragons: Carl Meyer; Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Sam Hobbs, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Cory Hill, James Sheekey, Aaron Wainwright, Robson Blake.
Replacements: Liam Belcher, Tom Davies, Gerard Ellis, Joe Davies, James Benjamin, Dan Babos, Dorian Jones, Pat Howard.
Bordeaux-Begles: Geoffrey Cros; Fa'asui Fuatai, Pablo Uberti, Metuisela Talebulamaijaina, Iban Etcheverry; Ben Volavola,Jules Gimbert; Sébastien Taofifenua, Adrien Pélissié, Ravai Kovekalou, Luke Jones, Jandré Marais, Marco Tauleigne, Cameron Woki, Leroy Houston.
Replacements: Florian Dufour,Thierry Paiva, Lasha Tabidze, Cyril Cazeaux, Alexandre Roumat, Gauthier Doubrere, Christian Schoeman, Apisai Naqalevu.
Referee: Tom Foley (England)
Assistant referees: Shane Kierans, Richard Kerr (Ireland)
Citing commissioner: Paul Hull (England).