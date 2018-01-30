Six Nations 2018: BBC coverage guide for TV, radio and BBC Sport website
-
- From the section Rugby Union
The 2018 men's Six Nations kicks off on 3 February with BBC Sport covering every match live as England look to win a third successive championship.
Live television coverage of eight matches - every home Wales, Scotland and France game - will be on on BBC One, Connected TV, BBC Red Button and online,
BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will provide commentary of all the home nations' matches.
England's World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton join the BBC team this year.
All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.
In addition, you can watch Women's Six Nations highlights on BBC Two and online.
World Cup winner Matt Dawson will host a preview show on BBC Radio 5 live every Thursday before matches, looking ahead to the action.
Former England winger Ugo Monye will debate the big themes on a weekly podcast available to download every Monday and our Six Nations Shuffle video catch-up will also be available every Monday.
- Johnson & Warburton join BBC team
- Get Six Nations alerts direct to your phone
- Six Nations fixtures and Women's Six Nations fixtures
- For the latest news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter
Schedule
Saturday, 3 February
13:15-13:45 - Six Nations preview, BBC One
13:45-16:15 - Wales v Scotland, BBC One, (14:00-16:15 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
16:15-19:00 - France v Ireland, BBC One, BBC Red Button, (16:15-18:45 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
Sunday, 4 February
15:00-16:50 - Italy v England, BBC Radio 5 live
18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two
Monday, 5 February
13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two (19:00-21:00 BBC Red Button)
Saturday, 10 February
14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Italy, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Ulster
16:45-1900 - England v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
12:00-14:10 -Women's Six Nations, England v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Sunday, 11 February
14:30-17:00 - Scotland v France, BBC One, (14:55-17:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Scotland)
23:55-00:25 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two
Monday, 12 February
12:30-13:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two
Friday, 23 February
19:30-22:00 - France v Italy, BBC One
Saturday, 24 February
14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
16:00-19:00 - Scotland v England, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two
Monday, 25 February
13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two
Saturday, 10 March
14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland
16:00-19:00 - France v England, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live
Sunday, 11 March
14:30-17:00 - Wales v Italy, BBC One (14:55-17:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two
Monday, 12 March
13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two
Friday, 16 March
17:30-19:30 - Women's Six Nations, England v Ireland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday, 17 March
12:25-14:55 - Italy v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Scotland
14:45-16:45 - England v Ireland, BBC Radio 5 live
16:30-19:00 - Wales v France, BBC One (16:55-19:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)
Sunday, 18 March
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two
All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.