Six Nations 2018: BBC coverage guide for TV, radio and BBC Sport website

The 2018 men's Six Nations kicks off on 3 February with BBC Sport covering every match live as England look to win a third successive championship.

Live television coverage of eight matches - every home Wales, Scotland and France game - will be on on BBC One, Connected TV, BBC Red Button and online,

BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will provide commentary of all the home nations' matches.

England's World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton join the BBC team this year.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.

In addition, you can watch Women's Six Nations highlights on BBC Two and online.

World Cup winner Matt Dawson will host a preview show on BBC Radio 5 live every Thursday before matches, looking ahead to the action.

Former England winger Ugo Monye will debate the big themes on a weekly podcast available to download every Monday and our Six Nations Shuffle video catch-up will also be available every Monday.

Schedule

Saturday, 3 February

13:15-13:45 - Six Nations preview, BBC One

13:45-16:15 - Wales v Scotland, BBC One, (14:00-16:15 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

16:15-19:00 - France v Ireland, BBC One, BBC Red Button, (16:15-18:45 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

Sunday, 4 February

15:00-16:50 - Italy v England, BBC Radio 5 live

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two

23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 5 February

13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two (19:00-21:00 BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 10 February

14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Italy, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Ulster

16:45-1900 - England v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

12:00-14:10 -Women's Six Nations, England v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday, 11 February

14:30-17:00 - Scotland v France, BBC One, (14:55-17:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Scotland)

23:55-00:25 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 12 February

12:30-13:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two

Friday, 23 February

19:30-22:00 - France v Italy, BBC One

Saturday, 24 February

14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

16:00-19:00 - Scotland v England, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland

23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 25 February

13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two

Saturday, 10 March

14:10-16:40 - Ireland v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland

16:00-19:00 - France v England, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live

Sunday, 11 March

14:30-17:00 - Wales v Italy, BBC One (14:55-17:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)

23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 12 March

13:00-13:30 - Women's Six Nations highlights (repeat), BBC Two

Friday, 16 March

17:30-19:30 - Women's Six Nations, England v Ireland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 17 March

12:25-14:55 - Italy v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Scotland

14:45-16:45 - England v Ireland, BBC Radio 5 live

16:30-19:00 - Wales v France, BBC One (16:55-19:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru)

Sunday, 18 March

23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights, BBC Two

All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.