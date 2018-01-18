BBC Sport - England have 'no hope' in Six Nations, jokes Eddie Jones
England have 'no hope' in Six Nations, jokes Jones
England head coach Eddie Jones jokes with BBC's Joe Wilson about their chances for the upcoming Six Nations.
Jones has named eight uncapped players in his squad for their first match against Italy in Rome.
