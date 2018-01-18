BBC Sport - James Haskell: Wasps & England flanker disappointed with four-week ban

Haskell disappointed with four-week ban

James Haskell says he was disappointed to receive a a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle.

The Wasps and England flanker, 32, was sent off for a high tackle on Harlequins' Jamie Roberts during Saturday's European Champions Cup defeat and will miss England's opening two Six Nations games.

