Dan Babos: Dragons scrum-half earns Wales U20 selection

Dragons scrum-half Dan Babos is the first player born after 2000 to play in the Pro14

Dragons' 17-year-old scrum-half Dan Babos has been included in the Wales Under-20 squad for the 2018 Six Nations.

Babos was the first player born this millennium to play in a Pro14 match when he lined up against Leinster in November 2017.

Harri Morgan of Ospreys, another 17-year-old scrum-half, is also included.

"What's good about this squad is that there are quite a lot of competitive areas," said coach Jason Strange.

"We've got fierce competition in the half-backs, while the back-row is also a position of strength."

Scarlets wing Tomi Lewis - one of 16 of last season's U18 players promoted to the U20 squad - impressed on his debut for Wales Sevens in the World Series in Dubai in December 2017.

Wales begin their campaign against Scotland on Friday, 2 February and RGC prop Sam Wainwright could also be in line to make his debut in front of his home crowd at Colwyn Bay.

"Sam's played for RGC for the last 12-18 months in the Premiership," Strange said.

"For a tight-head he will have taken a great deal of experience from that and he's playing really well at the moment."

Wales U20 squad:

Forwards: Taine Basham (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Dan Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Davies (Bath), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Will Jones (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Alun Lawrence (Cardiff Blues), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Morgan Morris (Ospreys), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Tommy Reffell (Leicester), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Sam Wainwright (RGC), Max Williams (Dragons).

Backs: Dan Babos (Dragons), Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Aaron Hemmings (Scarlets), Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Carwyn Penny (Gloucester), Tommy Rogers (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues).