European Champions Cup: Scarlets v Toulon

Leigh Halfpenny played for Toulon from 2014-17 before joining Scarlets

European Champions Cup Pool 5 Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Scarlets could claim first place in Pool 5 and a quarter-final spot if they beat Toulon in Llanelli on Saturday.

The Welsh region will be hoping full-back Leigh Halfpenny has recovered from a pectoral injury and is fit to play.

Toulon will be without centre Mathieu Bastareaud as the Frenchman begins his three-week ban for using homophobic language against Benetton.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said: "It's all set up for a great evening... hopefully we will sell the place out."

The sides last met in Toulon in December and the French side looked to have put the game to bed within 25 minutes by powering their way into an 18-0 lead.

However, two converted tries and two penalties for Scarlets turned the game on its head before a Francois Trinh-Duc penalty gave Toulon the narrowest of wins.

Wales and Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies described Toulon as "one of the best clubs in the world" but remains optimistic ahead of the reverse fixture.

"We just came up short a few months ago out there, so we will look over that game and see where we can improve and hopefully we can do a bit better this time and come away with another famous win," said Davies.

A win for Scarlets will see them leapfrog their opponents at the top of Pool 5, but defeat - coupled with a bonus-point win for Bath - will see the Welsh region finish third.

A second-place finish may be enough for Scarlets to reach the knock-out stage of the tournament, but they will need results in other pools to go their way.

Teams

Scarlets: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Toulon: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

Assistant referees: Tom Foley (Eng), Paul Dix (Eng)

TMO: David Grashoff (Eng)

Citing Commissioner: Wade Dooley (Eng)