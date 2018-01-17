BBC Sport - Ulster's destiny 'in our own hands' against Wasps- Peel

Ulster's destiny 'in our own hands' - Peel

Ulster backs coach Dwayne Peel says the Irish province are determined "not to let slip" the opportunity of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals as they prepare to face Wasps in their final Pool One fixture at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

"It's a big occasion for us and they have the ability to hurt you but we have things in our own hands," said the former Welsh international scrum-half.

Top videos

Video

Ulster's destiny 'in our own hands' - Peel

Video

Elder secures Wigan's cup upset against Bournemouth

Video

Batshuayi's calm finish gives Chelsea the lead

Video

'High-class' Ayew goal puts Swansea ahead

Video

Ouch! Troicki hits umpire in head with the ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murphy holds off Carter - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England

Video

Out - but was it in the spirit of cricket? Controversial dismissal at U19 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

Fifteen-year-old Kostyuk reaches third round

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Oh my goodness!' - NFL-style NBA assist

Video

Vikings' last-gasp win was 'impossible' - Osi

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired